Millers celebrate 65th anniversary

Thomas and Norma Miller of Bowling Green will celebrate 65 years of marriage Aug. 30, 2021.
Thomas Miller (1939), Warren County, and the former Norma Mae Glass (1941), Edmonson County, were married by the late Scott Lowe on Aug. 30, 1956, at the Warren County Courthouse.
Thomas is currently employed by Scott Waste LLC and Norma is retired from Union Underwear Co. Inc.
Their children, Belinda Thompson (Danny); Twanda Fishburn (Keith); Rhonda Thompson (Donnie); and Daniel Miller (Stephanie), all live in Bowling Green. They have eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The couple is active at First Apostolic Church. They are also active on their cattle farm and enjoy fishing.