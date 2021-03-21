Mintons celebrate 65th anniversary

Donald and Imogene Minton will celebrate their 65th anniversary March 24, 2021.
Donald and the former Imogene Frogge were married by the late John White Davis on March 24, 1956.
They have four children, Freda (Larry) Lewis, Don (Sherri) Minton, Anita (Robert) Myers and Carolyn Green; four grandchildren, Joy (Benton) Jolly, Kim (Scott) Wrye, Justin Green and Scott Minton; and five great-grandchildren, Maddie Cline, Macy Wrye, Emma Kate Jolly, Braxton Green and KJ Green. Donald and Imogene also have the loving memories of two grandsons, Adam Minton and Greg Minton.
They will celebrate with their family on Easter Sunday.