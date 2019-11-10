Mooneys celebrate 25th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. David Mooney of Bowling Green are celebrating 25 years of love, fun and happiness.
David and Kim were married Nov. 6, 1994.
The forever bride and groom have two beautiful daughters, Hallie, 24, and Sophie, 7.
