Morgans will celebrate 50th anniversary

Roger and Carrie Morgan will celebrate their 50th anniversary Jan. 15, 2021.
Roger and Carrie were married in Glasgow on Jan. 15, 1971.
They have two children, Melissa (James) Brown of Scottsville and Julia (Brandon) Johnson of Bowling Green; and four grandchildren, Londa Stockton, Shawn Brown, Rachel Johnson and Logan Johnson.
There will be a celebration at a later date.
