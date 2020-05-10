Norrods celebrate 20th anniversary

Steve and Amy Norrod will celebrate their 20th anniversary May 13, 2020.
Ruth 1:16-17: “Entreat me not to leave you, Or to turn back from following after you; For wherever you go, I will go; And wherever you lodge, I will lodge; Your people shall be my people, And your God, my God. Where you die, I will die, And there will I be buried. The Lord do so to me, and more also, If anything but death parts you and me.”
