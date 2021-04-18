Petersons celebrate 50th anniversary

Robert and Jeannine Peterson of Bowling Green celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 17, 2021.
Robert E. Peterson and the former Jeannine M. Fuller were wed April 17, 1971, at St. Mary’s Church in Dunkirk, N.Y. The Rev. Godfrey Kasper, CP Pastor, officiated the ceremony and Mass.
The couple has a son, Timothy (April) Peterson of Russellville, and a daughter (chocolate Lab), Gracie.
The Petersons were longtime residents of Dunkirk. Mr. Peterson retired from the Dunkirk Post Office and Mrs. Peterson retired from the Dunkirk Public School System.
Happy 50th Mom and Dad! Glad you are here with us in Kentucky!