Raymers celebrate 60th anniversary

Don and Margaret Raymer

Don and Margaret Raymer are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Raymer and the former Margaret Bledsoe were married on July 17, 1959.

They have two loving children, Leigh Ann and Greg; five amazing grandchildren, Tory, Jax, Ella, Josh and Connor; two wonderful great-grandchildren, Bo and JJ; countless memories with family and friends; and one incredible life as husband and wife.

