Richardsons celebrate 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Richardson II celebrated 50 years of marriage Nov. 27, 2020.
Richardson and the former Helen Cash were married Nov. 27, 1970, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.
They have two daughters, Paige Richardson of Knoxville, Tenn., and Kristen Nichols and her husband, Nate, of Russellville. They have one grandchild.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.