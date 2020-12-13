Douglas and Norma Roberts will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 19, 2020.
They were married Dec. 19, 1970, by the Rev. Bill Mosley at Highland Baptist Church in Hadley.
They are graduates of Warren Central High School. Doug is retired from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, and Norma is retired from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.
The couple is blessed with three children, Doug Jr. and Sherry Roberts; Todd and Jennifer Roberts; and Shayla Sweeney and her husband, Scott, all of Bowling Green. They have six wonderful grandchildren, Haley, Logan, Kala, T.J., Tori and Cam. They also have a special niece, Kristi Tronc, and her husband, Jon, of Plainfield, Ind., and their two girls, Allison and Madeline.
They enjoy traveling with family and friends and are planning to celebrate with a trip to Mackinac Island next year.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.