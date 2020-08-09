Rosses celebrate 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. James Ross celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 8, 2020.
The former Catherine “Cathy” Overfelt of Bowling Green married James “Jim” Ross of Christiansburg, Ohio, on Aug. 8, 1970, at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
Cathy is the daughter of the late Earline and Aaron Overfelt. Jim is the son of the late Beatrice Ullery and Kenneth Douglas Ross.
They have been blessed with two children, Betsy (Craig) Sparks and T.J. (Heather) Ross, all of Bowling Green. Mr. and Mrs. Ross also have four grandchildren, Elijah Sparks, Kelsey Sparks, Trent Ross and Grady Ross.
The couple retired from Warren County Public Schools, where they taught and held administrative positions. Mrs. Ross was a teacher and school guidance counselor and Mr. Ross was a teacher, coach and elementary principal. They are members of Oakland Baptist Church in Oakland.
The couple enjoys traveling and attending their grandchildren’s many sports and musical activities. They will have a small family celebration hosted by their children.
