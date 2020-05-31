Samses celebrate 50th anniversary

Carolyn Barnes Sams and Charles Estille Sams will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2020.
Carolyn has had breast cancer along with a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. Charles has had two heart attacks and continues to have some health problems.
God has blessed them with one son, Timothy Charles Sams of Nashville.
There will be no celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Clara Virginia and Tim will celebrate quietly at home.
Cards and correspondence will be greatly appreciated. They love their friends and neighbors.
Their address is 1416 E. Broadway, Cave City, KY 42127.
