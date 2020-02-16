Shockleys celebrate 50th anniversary

Jack and Juliene Shockley of Woodburn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 27, 2020.
Jack, formerly of Franklin, was visiting family in Minnesota in January 1968 when he met Juliene (formerly Muecke) through mutual friends. By mid-February, he went into the Army and served in Vietnam for 18 months. During these long months, Juliene was working and planning their wedding.
They were married by the Rev. Ray Newton at Lowry Avenue Baptist Church in Minneapolis.
In 1978, Jack received word of a promising career in Nashville, which brought them back to Kentucky. Juliene worked at Bowling Green Bank & Trust for several years and later as deputy clerk at the Warren County Justice Center. They are now enjoying retirement.
They have been blessed with one son, Jay, now married to Brandy (formerly Jenkins), and their two daughters, Jenna and Charley Beth.
They plan to celebrate with family and close friends and will travel later this year.
