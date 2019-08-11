Gene and Phyllis Spear celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10, 2019.
Gene and the former Phyllis Anderson were married by Bro. James P. Miller at Caneyville Church of Christ.
They have been blessed with two wonderful children, David Spear, married to Sara; and Jennifer, married to Kelly Holt; and four beautiful grandchildren, Emily, Abby and Alex Holt and Trenton Spear, all of Bowling Green.
The couple celebrated with a 15-day cruise to Hawaii and Mexico.
