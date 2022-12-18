Stickles celebrate 50th anniversary

The children of Fred E. and Jan (Willis) Stickle announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary.
Fred and Jan were married on Dec. 16, 1972, at Cedar Hills Baptist Church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
They have been blessed with four children, Charlotte Elder, Jody (Travis) Camp, Benjamin (Amy) Stickle and Jacob Stickle. They also have five grandchildren, Bella, Reese and Kate Elder, and Emery and Caroline Stickle.
Fred is retired from Western Kentucky University and still practices as a therapist in Bowling Green. Jan served as children's director at Eastwood Baptist Church for many years.
Fred and Jan can often be found on the sidelines of one of their grandkids’ events or activities, hanging out with one of their many ‘grand-pups’, or traveling through the back roads, looking for adventure and enjoying each other’s company.
Fred and Jan’s children and grandchildren are eternally grateful for the example their parents set for them and are further blessed by the unconditional love and support their parents have given through the years.
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.