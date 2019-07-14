Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Stotts celebrated their 65th anniversary on July 10, 2019.
Stotts and the former Ruth Neighbors were married by the Rev. Harry Carter on July 10, 1954, in Bowling Green.
They have two children, Greg Stotts and his wife, Jeannie, of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and Debbie Marquette and her husband, Quinten, of Bowling Green. They also have three grandchildren, Lindsay Marquette and her husband, Angelo DeFea, of Elmhurst, Ill.; Jared Marquette of Denver; and Jamie Stotts and her husband, Matt Mraz, of Dupont, Wash.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.