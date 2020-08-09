Strodes celebrate 60th anniversary

Randall and Patty Dossey Strode of Bowling Green, formerly of Fountain Run, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 14, 2020.
They were married by Bro. Emmitt Strode, the groom’s father, on Aug. 14, 1960, at Fountain Run Old Baptist Church.
Randall is the son of the late Bro. Emmitt and Vera Jane Strode. Patty is the daughter of the late Mike and Gladys Dossey.
They have been blessed with two lovely daughters, Melinda Strode Meredith (Greg) and Melanie Strode Lord (Mark); two grandchildren, Haley Grace Lord and Austin Howard Meredith; two stepgrandchildren, Laura Meredith Bailey and Seth Meredith, both of Bowling Green; and a great-stepgrandchild, Mattingly Bailey of Bowling Green.
Due to the coronavirus, the couple will be at home celebrating with family.
Cards would be appreciated and may be sent to 2625 Lost Cove Court, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.