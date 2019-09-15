Strodes celebrate 50th anniversary

Wendell and Jan Strode will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the National Corvette Museum Conference Center.
They met in Columbus, Ohio, in February 1968. After being drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1968 and serving in the Vietnam War as a combat infantryman, they were married Sept. 13, 1969, in Euclid, Ohio. After being discharged from the Army in January 1970, Jan began working as a dental assistant for Dr. Lewis Graham and Wendell enrolled at WKU.
After a 25-year career in banking and 23 years as the executive director of the National Corvette Museum, Wendell is retiring Jan. 3.
They have two daughters, Alicia Mills and Tara Howard. They have been blessed with four grandchildren, Jacob, Will and Luke Howard and Taylor Mills.
They request no gifts. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.
