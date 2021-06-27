Mr. and Mrs. William R. Thomas of Bowling Green will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary June 27, 2021.
William Thomas and the former Kathryn Lancaster were married in 1961 at St. John Methodist Church in Maryville, Tenn.
They have three children, Michael R. Thomas (Christy) of Rainbow City, Ala., David P. Thomas (Prakhong) of Glasgow and Mary Kathryn Burns of Beckley, W.Va.
They have 12 grandchildren, David C. Thomas, Nicholas Thomas, Brandon Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Jeremy Thomas, Jessica Vincent, Jonathan Coleman, Crystal Coleman, Melody Coleman, Justin Thomas, Kayla Thomas and Kara Thomas.
They also have three great-grandchildren, Spencer Thomas, Lily Vincent and Liam Vincent.