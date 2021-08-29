Mr. and Mrs. Roger Towe will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 5, 2021.
A renewal of vows will be at 2:30 p.m., with a reception given by their family from 3 to 5 p.m. at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall, 5362 Halifax Road in Scottsville.
Roger and the former Debbie Williams were married by Bro. Leonard Garmon on Sept. 3, 1971, at Liberty Church.
They have two sons, Brad (Diane) Towe and Ryne (Ashley) Towe, both of Scottsville. They also have three grandchildren, Cora, Charlee Beth and Emmalee Ryne.
All friends and relatives are invited. No gifts, please.