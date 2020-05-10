Vaughans celebrate 65th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Warren Vaughan are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary this week.
Vaughan and the former Jo Nell Cook were married by Bro. W.C. Anderson on May 5, 1955, in Scottsville.
Their parents were Arthur and Floy Vaughan of Scottsville and John and Calsie Cook of Holland, Ky.
They have four children, Rita Jo Strickland and husband, Tim, of Gallatin, Tenn.; Cynthia Karen Kachelman and husband, Sam, of Meridianville, Ala.; Phyllis Ann Pugh and husband, Jay, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and Susan Lea Vaughan of Franklin, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
