Wassoms celebrate 75th anniversary

Dr. and Mrs. Earl Wassom (Earl and Cynthia) will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary April 19, 2021.
Earl and Cynthia were married April 19, 1946, in Tulsa, Okla., with her father, Rev. W.H. Johnson, presiding.
They have two children, Reginald Wassom and Karen Hammond, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of a large anniversary celebration, due to the COVID pandemic, we are inviting you to honor them by mailing celebratory cards to Earl and Cynthia Wassom, c/o Karen Hammond, 1581 Oxford Way, Bowling Green, KY 42103.