Whites celebrate 50th anniversary

Marshall and Linda White of Alvaton celebrated their 50th anniversary March 28, 2020.
They were married by Pastor W.T. Russell on March 28, 1970, at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.
They have two children, a son, Keith (Chonda) White; and a daughter, Tamra White Heath.
They have been blessed with five grandchildren, Drake, Lyndon, Savannah, Summer and Ryker.
Both are blessed to have been married for 50 years.
