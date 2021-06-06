Steve and Teresa Willoughby of Bowling Green will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 11, 2021.
Steve and the former Teresa Hardcastle were married June 11, 1971, by the late Rev. Wallace Morris at Forest Park Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
God blessed the couple with three daughters, April (Charlie) Harnist of White House, Tenn.; Katie (Eric) Doran of LaGrange; and Nan Taylor (Brian) Montgomery of Bowling Green.
They continue to be blessed with six precious grandchildren, Caleb, Cooper and Chaney Harnist; Noah and Rowan Doran; and Charlotte Montgomery.
The couple are both retired teachers from the Bowling Green city schools.
They will celebrate with a dinner including family, friends and their wedding party.