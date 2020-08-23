Browns announce birth of a daughter

Julia June Brown

Alex and Lizzie Brown are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Julia June Brown. Julia was born at 2:38 p.m. July 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Julia was welcomed home from the hospital by big sister, Bennett Elizabeth.

