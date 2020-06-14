Cravens announce birth of a son

Kayla and George Craven are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Leo Craven.
Leo was born at 1:07 p.m. May 22, 2020.
He weighed 8 pounds and was 19 3/4 inches.
Proud grandparents are Barbara and Eugene Bryant of Bonnieville and Claudette and George Craven of Bowling Green.
