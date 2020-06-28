Davises announce birth of a daughter

Ashby Lynn Davis

 Kriech-Higdon Photography

Jacob and Tamara Davis of Louisville are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Ashby Lynn Davis.

Ashby was born at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville on May 16 at 10:53 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Ashby was welcomed home from the hospital by 2-year-old big brother, Brennan Davis.

Her maternal grandparents are David and Kathy Evans of Bowling Green, and her paternal grandparents are Larry and Mary Davis of Science Hill.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.