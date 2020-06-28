Davises announce birth of a daughter

Jacob and Tamara Davis of Louisville are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Ashby Lynn Davis.
Ashby was born at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville on May 16 at 10:53 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Ashby was welcomed home from the hospital by 2-year-old big brother, Brennan Davis.
Her maternal grandparents are David and Kathy Evans of Bowling Green, and her paternal grandparents are Larry and Mary Davis of Science Hill.
