Dunbars announce birth of a daughter

Jason and Caitlin Dunbar and big sister Charleston proudly announce the birth of a baby girl, Lucy Pearl, who was born on July 15, 2019, in Bowling Green. Lucy weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Annette Jones of Owensboro. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Janet Dunbar of Dawson Springs.
