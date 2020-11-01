Brumit wedding was Oct. 3

Cindy and Clint Brumit of Hendersonville, Tenn., were joined in marriage Oct. 3. 2020, by the groom’s family minister, Russ King, at the home of the bride’s brother in Jackson.
The bride is the daughter of Bill and Phyllis Weaver of Gallatin, Tenn., and a teacher at Ellis Middle School in Hendersonville. She has a 7-year-old daughter named Molly.
The groom is the son of Charlie and Kathy Brumit of Mount Juliet, Tenn., and a native of Bowling Green. He is employed by Regions Bank.
They reside in Hendersonville.
