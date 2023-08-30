Debbie Eaton has been named tour and programming manager at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.
In this position, she will head various tasks to lead in the sales, development and implementation of RailPark offerings, including BG Trolley Tours and rentals, as well as UnSeen BG Tours.
Eaton is one of only a few certified travel industry specialists in the region. She is also certified as a tourism marketing professional.
Throughout her 23 years of tourism experience, she worked with a variety of establishments, including hotels, attractions and restaurants across the Bowling Green area.
She has also worked for the Convention & Visitors Bureau, National Corvette Museum and most recently at the Chamber of Commerce. Since 2018, Eaton has been a part of the Unseen BG Tours. She has also worked as a step-on-guide to a variety of tour companies.
Some of her recent achievements include working with the City of Bowling Green to facilitate the first "Motorcoach Only" parking space downtown; curating the Bowling Green tour "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," establishing the area's quarterly attraction meeting; and was voted "Best Tourism Professional of 2023" by the Southern Kentucky Hospitality Association.
