Ten attorneys from English Lucas Priest & Owsley LLP, based in Bowling Green, were recognized in the 2024 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America.”
E. Kenly Ames is listed in the areas Bet-The Company Litigation and Commercial Litigation and Litigation-Intellectual Property. He has been ranked since 2013.
Buzz English is listed in the areas of Apellate Practice and Commercial Litigation. This is the sixth year in a row he has been ranked.
Charles E. English is listed in the areas of Apellate Practice, Banking and Finance Law, Bet-the Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law and Litigation – Trusts and Estates. He has been listed in all six areas since 2006.
Michael Owslely is listed in the areas of Education and Law and Litigation – Labor and Employment. He has been ranked since 2020.
Park L. Priest is ranked for the second year in a row in Litigation-Insurance.
Murry Raines is listed in Health Care Law, where he has been listed since 2013.
Rebecca Simpson is ranked for the third year in a row in the categories of Family Law and Family Law Mediation.
Michael Vitale is listed in Corporate Law and Labor Law-Management and has been ranked since 2013.
LaJuana Wilcher is listed in the areas of Environmental Law and Litigation-Environmental. She has been ranked since 2009.
W. Cravens Priest III is ranked for the first time this year in Worker’s Compensation Law-Employers.
For the fourth year in a row, ELPO Law has attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. This recognition is given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recipients typically have been in practice for five to nine years.
They are:
Heather Coleman Brooks, listed for the second year in a row in the areas of Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Real Estate Law and Trusts and Estates.
Sarah Jarboe, listed in the areas of Corporate Law, Environmental Law and Litigation -Environmental (fourth year).
Jessica Shoulders, listed in the areas of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (third year).
J.A. Sowell, listed in the areas of Corporate Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (fourth year).
Nathan Vinson, listed in the areas of Corporate Law, Tax Law and Trusts and Estates (fourth year).
