Beals-Agnew engagement announced

Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Beals of Bowling Green are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Taylor Nicole Beals, to Corey Alexander Agnew, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bud Agnew of Bowling Green.
Miss Beals is the granddaughter of Ms. Carmen Beals-Kimbro and the late L.A. Beals and Kenneth Kimbro. She is also the granddaughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Vincent. She is a 2015 graduate of Warren East High School and a 2018 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in elementary education. She is currently employed by Warren County Public Schools and is teaching kindergarten at Rockfield Elementary.
Mr. Agnew is the grandson of Bud Agnew and the late Linda Agnew. He is also the grandson of Ward and Pam Weber. He is a 2014 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 2015 graduate of Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Ga. He is currently the owner of Finer Greens Lawn and Landscapes LLC.
The wedding will be at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 21, with a reception to follow. Invitations have been sent.
