Doughty-Garst engagement announced

Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Lyons of Bowling Green are pleased to announce the engagement of Mrs. Valerie Lyons’ daughter, Meredith Ashlyn Doughty, to Dr. David Collins Garst, son of David and Lisa Garst of Glasgow.
Ms. Doughty is also the daughter of Robert Doughty of Bowling Green. She is a soon-to-be doctoral graduate of the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine. She is the granddaughter of Dexter Halcomb and Beverly and David Lokey of Bowling Green, as well as Ron and Sue Doughty of Owensboro.
Dr. Garst is a graduate of the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and is currently in his residency training in Parkersburg, W.Va. He is the grandson of the late Dr. Garland and Patricia Garst of Glasgow, as well as the late William and Mary Helen Shader of Glasgow.
An October wedding is planned.
