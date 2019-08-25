Keith and Theresa Howard of Scottsville announce the engagement of their daughter, Julie Anna Howard, to Paul Tyler Stovall, son of Tammy Stovall and Terry Tracy of Scottsville.
Julie is a graduate of Greenwood High School and received a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene from Western Kentucky University. She is employed by Ann Marie Davis, DMD in Scottsville.
Tyler is a graduate of Allen County-Scottsville High school. He is a pipe foreman employed by Infinity Pipeline in Bowling Green.
A private wedding has been planned for September 2019.
Invitations have been sent.
