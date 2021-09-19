Jordan-Warner engagement announced

Debi Wade Jordan and B.J. Jordan of Bowling Green announce the engagement of their daughter, Bailey Joanna Jordan, to Chase Alexander Warner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Warner, also of Bowling Green.
Miss Jordan is a graduate of Bowling Green High School and holds two degrees in art from Western Kentucky University. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and the Order of Omega. She is employed by Warren County Public Library.
Mr. Warner also graduated from BGHS. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in business administration from WKU. He is a member of Kappa Sigma and Order of Omega. He is employed by Green River Rentals.
A destination wedding in Asheville, N.C., is planned for September.