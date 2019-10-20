Keeling-Reynolds engagement announced

Brian and Kim Keeling of Bowling Green are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Aubrey Jean Keeling, to Michael Gage Reynolds, son of Greg and Linda Reynolds of Bowling Green.
Miss Keeling is the granddaughter of Ron and Jean Keeling. She is also the granddaughter of Carol Shaw and the late Harold “Dean” Shaw.
She is a 2014 graduate of Warren East High School and a 2018 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in management with a concentration in human resources. She is currently employed at Stupp Bridge Co. as a human resource generalist.
Mr. Reynolds is the grandson of the late Helen and Donald Reynolds. He is also the grandson of the late Marion and Bob Campbell. He is a 2014 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 2017 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in turf and golf course management. He is currently employed at CrossWinds Golf Course as a spray and irrigation tech.
The wedding will be Nov. 2, 2019. Invitations have been sent.
