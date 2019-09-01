Lehring-Rogers engagement announced

Micah Lehring and Jonathan Rogers

Doug and Suzanne Lehring of Bowling Green announce the engagement of their daughter, Micah Lehring, to Jonathan Rogers, son of Jon and Pennye Rogers of Greenville.

Micah, a Bowling Green High School graduate, attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy. She is a pharmacist in Bowling Green.

Jonathan, a graduate of Todd County Central High School and Western Kentucky University, is a mechanical engineer at Logan Aluminum in Russellville.

The September wedding will be in Greenville. Invitations have been sent.

