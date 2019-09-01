Lehring-Rogers engagement announced

Doug and Suzanne Lehring of Bowling Green announce the engagement of their daughter, Micah Lehring, to Jonathan Rogers, son of Jon and Pennye Rogers of Greenville.
Micah, a Bowling Green High School graduate, attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy. She is a pharmacist in Bowling Green.
Jonathan, a graduate of Todd County Central High School and Western Kentucky University, is a mechanical engineer at Logan Aluminum in Russellville.
The September wedding will be in Greenville. Invitations have been sent.
