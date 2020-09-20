Lile-Meredith engagement announced

Joey and April Lile of Cave City announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brianna Paige Lile, to Johnathon Andrew “Drew” Meredith, son of Johnnie and Veronica Meredith of Chalybeate.
Ms. Lile is a 2017 graduate of Barren County High School and is employed with Fairview Community Health Center in Bowling Green.
Mr. Meredith is a 2016 graduate of Edmonson County High School and is employed with Country Oven in Bowling Green.
Drew and Brianna will become Mr. and Mrs. Meredith at 4 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020, at the Byrd Center in Chalybeate. A reception will follow at the same venue.
All family and friends are invited. Invitations have been sent to out-of-town guests.
