Malmquist-Garrett engagement announced

Dr. and Mrs. Gregg Malmquist of Bowling Green are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jacob Adam Malmquist, to Madison Ryan Garrett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tod Garrett of Fort Worth, Texas.
Mr. Malmquist is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William McKay of Bowling Green and Ms. Karen Malmquist of Little Rock, Ark. He is also the grandson of the late Joanne Scott and Glenn Malmquist of Little Rock.
Jacob is a 2012 graduate of Bowing Green High School and a 2016 and 2018 graduate of Texas Christian University. He is currently in medical school at the Long School of Medicine in San Antonio, Texas.
Miss Garrett is the granddaughter of Mr. Harry and the late Mrs. Cynthia Bauge of Plano, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Garrett of Corpus Christi, Texas. She is also the granddaughter of the late Nancy Garrett, also from Corpus Christi.
Madison is a 2014 graduate of John Paul II Catholic High School in Plano, Texas, and a 2018 graduate of Texas Christian University. She is currently completing a master’s degree in physician assistant studies in Fort Worth.
A wedding is being planned in Forth Worth on May 29, 2021, with a reception to follow.
