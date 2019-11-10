Mann-Johnson engagement announced

Steve and Michelle Mann of Bowling Green announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Nicole Mann, to Paul Michael Johnson, son of Heather Johnson and Michael Johnson of Smiths Grove.
Kaitlyn is a graduate of South Warren High School and has an associate degree in applied science specializing in surgical technology. She is employed at Tristar Regional Greenview Hospital.
Paul is a graduate of Barren County High School. He is employed at Kobe Aluminum in Bowling Green.
A wedding is planned for December 2019. Invitations will be sent.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.