Pruitt-Carter engagement announced

Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Pruitt of Scottsville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Helen Fay Pruitt, to Mr. Jordan Carter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Carter of Bowling Green.
Miss Pruitt is the granddaughter of Mrs. Betty Willoughby of Scottsville and the late E.C. Willoughby Jr. She is also the granddaughter of the late Jesse and Alvetta Pruitt. She is a 2006 graduate of Allen County-Scottsville High School and a 2010 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in biology. She is a 2015 graduate of University of Louisville School of Medicine, and recently completed her residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Indiana University in Indianapolis. She will begin her career as a physician with Bowling Green Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates this fall.
Mr. Carter is the grandson of Mrs. Dolly Carter Schneider of Bowling Green and the late Marshall Carter and Carlos Schneider. He is also the grandson of the late Leon and Thelma Jean Hendrick. He is a 2005 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 2009 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in business management. He is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and is employed by Independence Bank and Crye-Leike Executive Realty.
The wedding will be July 27, 2019, in Bowling Green. Invitations have been sent.
