Pruitt-Fletcher engagement announced

Mr. and Mrs. Shannon and Heather Kaye (Cooper) Fletcher are happy to announce the engagement of their son, Mr. Tucker Lee Fletcher, to Ms. Jessie Sue Pruitt of Scottsville.
Jessie is the daughter of the Rev. Charles Kevin “Chuck” Pruitt and Mrs. Brenda Kay (Willoughby) Pruitt of Scottsville.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Betty Willoughby and the late Mr. E.C. “Jr.” Willoughby of Pope and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jessie and Alvetta Pruitt of Scottsville; sister of Dr. Helen Pruitt Carter, her husband, Mr. Jordan Carter of Bowling Green, and Ms. Janie Kay Pruitt of Scottsville; and niece of Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Betty Gayle (Willoughby) Myles of Bowling Green and Ms. Susie Willoughby of Scottsville.
She is a 2017 graduate of Allen-County Scottsville High School and is due to graduate from Lindsey Wilson College in December with a bachelor’s degree in history. She plans to pursue further studies to obtain a juris doctorate as an attorney and practice locally.
The groom-to-be is the great-grandson of Mr. William Odell Moore and the late Mrs. Gloria Dean (Reagan) Moore of Plano; the late Mr. and Mrs. Sam Cooper Jr. and Nell Ruth (Herrington) Cooper of Bowling Green; the late Mr. and Mrs. Preston and Marjorie “Roonie” (Myers) Sparks of Lawson Bottom Community in Burkesville; and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond D. and Bercie (Wray) Fletcher of Burkesville; grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron and Julia Faye Fletcher of Bowling Green; and Mr. and Mrs. James “Allen” and Bonita Kaye (Moore) Cooper; and nephew of Mr. and Mrs. Derrick and Lisa Fletcher of Scottsville; Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy and Tonia Fletcher of Oakland; and Allison Renea Balentine of Bowling Green.
He is a 2018 graduate of Greenwood High School in Bowling Green and a 2020 graduate of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, with an associate degree in religion. He plans to further his education this fall at John A. Gupton Mortuary College in Nashville to obtain a degree in mortuary science and embalming. He currently works for J.C. Kirby & Son, Lovers Lane Chapel, in Bowling Green.
The couple got engaged Aug. 4, 2020, at Grayton Beach State Park in Seaside, Fla., on a family vacation. The couple announced it via Facebook on Aug. 7.
The bride and groom-to-be would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support through various channels such as Facebook, text, phone calls and others.
The wedding date will be announced at a later date as the couple will make that decision in the months to come. A later announcement will be published.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.