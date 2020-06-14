Reece-Lamastus engagement announced

Kelly Reece, mother of the bride, would like to announce the marriage of her daughter, Cassie Nichole Reece of Auburn, to Eric Stewart Lamastus, also of Auburn.
The wedding will be at 2 p.m. June 20, 2020, at Clover Ridge in Russellville, surrounded by their close friends and family.
The bride’s parents are Kelly Reece and the late Robert Reece of Auburn. The groom’s parents are Kelly Lamastus and Neil Lamastus, both of Rockfield. A honeymoon will be held later in the fall.
