Sergent-Jackson engagement announced

Don and Becky Sergent of Bowling Green announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Leigh, to Brett Kristopher Jackson, son of Reggie and Wanda Jackson of Bowling Green.
Ms. Sergent is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a customer support associate with Aerotek in Bowling Green.
Mr. Jackson graduated from Brescia University and is a security operator with the IT Department at Bluegrass Cellular in Bowling Green.
An April 2021 wedding is planned. Invitations will be sent.
