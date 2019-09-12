Vincent-Billingsley engagement announced

William Robert Billingsley and Allison Paige Vincent

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Vincent are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Allison Paige Vincent, to William Robert Billingsley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Billingsley.

Ms. Vincent is a graduate of South Warren High School and University of the Cumberlands. She is currently employed by Warren County Public Schools and is a special education instructional assistant at Briarwood Elementary.

Mr. Billingsley is a graduate of South Warren High School. He is currently owner of The Other Side Lawn and Landscape.

The wedding will be Sept. 14, 2019, at Cason’s Cove.

