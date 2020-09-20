More than 200 recent graduates from area high schools have been named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority. To earn this honor, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.
The 222 area students who earned this honor in 2020 were:
Allen County-Scottsville High School: Olivia Brown, Ella Burch, Allison Byrn, Samuel Del Valle, Robin Gagen, Abi Penick, Averie Pitchford and Timothy Stamper.
Barren Academy of Virtual and Extended Learning: Robert Ehr.
Barren County High School: Lillian Barry, Madison High, Nathan Hood, Christopher Lyons, Kaitlyn Martin, Tres Matthews and Caitlyn Nunn.
Bowling Green High School: Tanner Caffey, Kevin Eastman, Reagan Fields, Fernando Franco, Arthur Garvin, Sean Hogan, Dylan Jackson, Malique Miller, Ronit Patel, Tucker Prieskorn, Ashley Ranger, Ethan Rutter, Evan Spader, Leah Tabor, Grace Tweedy, Ian Tweedy, William Twyman, Joshua West, Emma Widener, Gabriel Wiles and Alexander Yusk.
Butler County High School: Camryn Newland.
Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics: Matthew Wilkerson.
Edmonson County High School: Lauren Ballance, Brooklyn Bean, Rachel Cowles, Macie Glass, Gabriel Lindsey, Luke Meredith, Elijah Pedigo, Isabella Stewart, Emma Rose Vincent, Dalton Webb and Nickolas Yusupov.
Franklin-Simpson High School: Abby Bills, Hannah Cole, John Graves, Benjamin Hall, Meadow Hall and Christian Webb.
Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science: Mary Begley, Lily Berry, Allison Blevins, Sophia Bogard, Sai Boyareddygari, Isaac Cannon, Caitlin Cook, Ethan Coots, Amara Danturthi, William Dolan, Edwin Fields, Maggie Gossage, Margot Hare, Mario Hernandez, Chloe-Lin Jaiswal, Nathan Jones, Stuart Kernohan, Lillian Kimmel, Bailey Knight, Lee Knupp, Audrey Littlepage, Kelsey Littrell, Gabriella Lynn, Ashbey Manning, Grace McClurg, Jackson McCoun, Owen Mefford, Logan Mingus, Jerry Morse, Maunil Mullick, Lukas Negron, Ngoc Nguyen, Patrick O’Boyle, Sarah Pedersen, Alexander Perry, Meghan Pierce, Jason Qiu, Abrar Rahman, Alec Ramos, John Thomas Reagor, Dalton Richardson, Miriam Richardson, Annissa Roberts, Nicholas Sabotchick, Usman Salim, Anna Simpson, Christopher Smith, Ian Storrs, David Suarez, Hannah Suter, Darby Tassell, John Thornhill, Elisha VanZant, Caeden Whitaker, Austin White, Elijah Whittle, Ashley Wright and Bruce Zheng.
Glasgow High School: Emily Campbell, Brianna Judd, Saba Mir, Matthew Polson, Dru Smith, Abby Stovall and Lauren Witt.
Greenwood High School: Elizabeth Belcher, Alexis Daniel, Elizabeth DeMarse, Ella Duryea, Katrina Fjeld, Ashley Hamlet, Patrick Haycraft, John Hunt, Noah Jacobs, Annabel Justice, Caitlyn Kirchner, Annee Lasley, Hayden Lasley, Eli Lovell, Thea Mahmutovic, Emily Moore, Teagen Neal, Blake Packard, Jennifer Popplewell, Abigail Raley, Reyna Russell, Zachary Schmaltz, Charles Skean, James Sturgill, Lucas Trinh and Allison Zinobile.
Logan County High School: Tristan Blake, Bailey Borders, Bethany Borders, Penelope Coles, Mollianne Crawford, Brea Croslin, Jaden Hayes, Christian Hines, Rylee Hobbs, Elijah Hopkins, Shaina Johnson, Skylar McLevain, Micah Page, Nicholas Petrie, Carol Raymer, Briley Robinson, Hayley Schweers, Lucas Taylor, Ashlyn Tracy, Gracie Wharton and Addie White.
Russellville High School: Allison Sadler, Robert Skipworth, Benjamin Slack and Brandy West.
South Warren High School: Loralei Arbuckle, Brian Bodenhamer, Nathaniel Burris, Rebecca Durbin, Caroline Easley, Taylor Enlow, Joslyn Fletcher, Kelli Gore, Kamrin Green, Noah Haas, Sofia Hasani, Mallory Hudson, Colt Jackson, Hannah Jones, Jackson Lawrence, Andrea Lenoir, Sally Levings, Valeria Levisohn, Konnor Mason, Zachary Mers, Lauren Milam, Amelia Nauman, Samuel Paugh, Sophie Pemberton, Caleb Peterson, Braedon Price, Alyssa Putman, Lauren Richardson, Jeremiah Simpson, Patrick Stiltner, Hayden Stuart, Caroline Summar, Anthony Swift, Blaise Tylicki, Ashton Watt and Joshua Young.
Warren Central High School: Emmeline Chappell, Jordan Miller and Jacob Walterman.
Warren East High School: Kyleigh Boucher, Ashley Clark, Garrett Elrod, Aubree Garrity, Dalton Ground, John Howard, Haley Kane, Alison Magers, Josiah Shackleford, Kelsey Sparks and Annelise Vincent.
These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school.
They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.
