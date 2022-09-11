Four 2022 graduates of Allen County-Scottsville High School and 38 current ACSH students have been named AP reward winners.
They include Ally Anderson, Karsyn Ashby, Claira Berry, Emma Bewley, Rafe Blankenship, Carson Bryant, Ethan Burress, Wessly Butler, Wesley Coffee, Meah Coleman, Mattea Cromer, Aidan Davis, Allison Davis, Sarah Davis, Emma Gammons, Christian Gonzalez, Brayden Green, Conner Green, Anna Gross, Quinn Hartman, Rachel Hatcher, Alex Ladd, Cole Meador, Luke Miller, Ethan Nabors, Nathan Oney, Dustin Penick, Olivia Penny, Embry Pierce, Kaitlyn Rather, Ella Rickard, Katelyn Rough, Aaron Shain, Timothy Spearman, Jodi Taylor, Blayne Tracy, Emerson Waddell, Shaelee Welch, Blayne Wheeler, Kaymin Wilkins, Anthony Wright and Sarah Beth Wright. Six students, Karsyn Ashby, Carson Bryant, Aidan Davis, Cole Meador, Olivia Penny and Embry Pierce, earned rewards in multiple classes.
Under the advanced placement program, students who take the designated classes received a $75 check per course in which the passing grade on the final AP assessment is achieved.
AP classes require students to spend extra time studying and working to be successful in the in-depth college-level classes. Under the governance of the College Board, students who are successful on the final end of course exam may be awarded college credit for the course.
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.