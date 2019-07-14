The Alpha Chi chapter at Western Kentucky University of Alpha Omicron Pi was awarded the Jessie Wallace Hughan cup, the most prestigious award given by the organization.
The JWH cup is awarded to the most outstanding chapter in Alpha Omicron Pi, and the Alpha Chi chapter was chosen out of 143 chapters. The award criteria include excellence in sisterhood, academic achievement, philanthropy and recruitment. The award was presented June 29 at the Alpha Omicron Pi International Convention in Orlando, Fla. Alpha Chi also received eight excellence awards and a Collegiate Chapter of Excellence Award.
In addition to these international awards, the Alpha Chi chapter was also awarded the Karen Towell Sisterhood Award in May at the WKU Greek Awards Convocation.
