American Red Cross receives check from T.J. Regional Health as part of 12 Months of T.J.

Jennifer Capps (from left), executive director of South Central Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross; Neil Thornbury, chief executive of T.J. Regional Health; and Joey Botts, chairperson of T.J. Regional Health board of directors, are shown at a check presentation.
T.J. Regional Health presented the American Red Cross with a $10,000 check as part of the 12 Months of T.J. Initiative.
Each month in 2022, T.J. Regional Health will put forth special effort to support local families, charities, partner organizations, students, schools, health care workers and more as a way to say thank you.
In January, the focus was on support for the South Central Kentucky Chapter of the America Red Cross.
Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health, said: "Our mission is about caring for the people we love, our patients, one another and a community that means so much to us. We are proud to offer this gift so that the American Red Cross can help our neighbors facing emergencies and those needing disaster assistance."
