Civil Air Patrol Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Martin, Cadet Senior Airman Zane Allison and two senior members, Maj. Andrew Miller and Chief Master Sgt. Cory Felts, were among the 161 cadets and adults who completed Civil Air Patrol's Hawk Mountain Ranger School in Kempton, Pa., on July 17.
Martin, a rising Bowling Green High School junior, graduated from Basic Ranger Course and completed all tests necessary to earn Ranger 2, Ground Team 2 and Mission Radio Operator status.
Allison, a rising homeschooled junior, graduated from the Team Commander Course and earned Ranger 1 and Search and Rescue Technician 2 ratings.
Having gone to Hawk Mountain since 2008, Miller served this year as the Sierra Squadron Commander. He instructed 13 of his peers and cadets in National Search and Rescue Wilderness First Aid, was the lead NASAR evaluator and instructor for the school and earned his Senior Medic Rating by training with the medical squadron.
Felts, the current Great Lakes Regional Command Chief and National Staff Mentoring Continuing Education and Training Superintendent, began serving as HMRS support staff in 2013 and has been on the HMRS command team since 2018. He is a ranger instructor and qualified incident commander 1 with heavy emphasis on ground operations and mission base staffing.
To qualify for the nine days of training at Hawk Mountain, cadets and senior members must complete a rigorous list of training and tests, demonstrate a high level of fitness and have first aid certification.
