Area residents complete Hawk Mountain Ranger School

Maj. Andrew Miller, Cadet Senior Airman Zane Allision, Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Martin and Chief Master Sgt. Cory Felts

Civil Air Patrol Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Martin, Cadet Senior Airman Zane Allison and two senior members, Maj. Andrew Miller and Chief Master Sgt. Cory Felts, were among the 161 cadets and adults who completed Civil Air Patrol's Hawk Mountain Ranger School in Kempton, Pa., on July 17.

