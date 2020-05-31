Five area students are recipients of the 2020 Bluegrass Cellular scholarships.
These students will receive annual $1,500 scholarships.
They are Nathan Hood, Barren County High School; Brianna Judd, Glasgow High School; Benjamin Slack, Russellville High School; Emma Rose Vincent, Edmonson County High School; and Brandy West, Russellville High School.
